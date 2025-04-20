Italian Course for Foreigners, Also Valid for Citizenship Exam Preparation – Level B2

Learn Italian to Truly Integrate: The Flexible Course That Opens the Door to Italian Citizenship

There’s an Italian language course that’s more than just a course. It’s a bridge to integration, a tool for those who want to fully experience life in Italy—not just understanding the words, but also the culture, the emotions, the gestures. This is the Italian course for foreigners organized by ENUIP Piemonte, in collaboration with ADI – Agenzia Digitale Italiana: a training opportunity designed for those who want to learn Italian for personal, academic, or professional reasons, and especially for those with a clear goal — obtaining Italian citizenship.

This program stands out for its flexibility, truly designed to fit everyone’s needs. Lessons are held online through remote teaching, with the constant presence of qualified and supportive teachers, always ready to guide each student with patience and care. Can’t join live? No problem: every lesson is recorded, so you can watch it whenever you want, at your own pace and with the focus you need.

The course follows levels A2 and B1 of the Common European Framework of Reference for Languages (CEFR), and is structured to gradually help students acquire essential language skills. It’s not just about theory—it focuses on real communication, on using the language in everyday life. Each video lesson begins with texts to read and interactive activities, followed by clear grammar explanations, supported by slides and practical exercises.

The course includes twenty one-hour lessons: ten for A2 level and ten for B1 level. Each session is built around a real-life theme—such as talking about yourself, your family, school, health, or work—and a specific grammar objective. From the basics of phonetics and reading to the use of more complex verb tenses, the course guides students step by step toward functional language mastery, useful in every context.

But what truly makes this course valuable is its concrete purpose: to prepare students to successfully pass the language test required for Italian citizenship. This important goal involves listening, comprehension, speaking, and writing in Italian at B1 level. The course provides all the support needed: listening and reading comprehension exercises, production activities, exam simulations, and complete teaching materials, including the teacher’s slides and real examples of exam tests.

This isn’t just about learning a language—it’s about gaining a new level of communicative autonomy, helping you navigate daily life in Italy, from doctors’ appointments to school, from work to public offices. It’s a real key to feeling part of the community, building connections, seizing opportunities, living in the present, and envisioning a new future.

Thanks to an interactive and engaging methodology, each student feels part of a shared journey, where learning is collective yet personalized. Teachers correct exercises, track progress, offer feedback and encouragement, creating a positive and motivating environment.

In a country where language knowledge is the first step to inclusion, choosing a serious, structured course with tangible results can make all the difference. The Italian course by ENUIP Piemonte and ADI offers all this: a real, accessible, and inspiring opportunity for those who want to learn and grow.

For those who dream of calling Italy “home.” For those who want to build their future, day by day. In Italian.

You can access the B1 level directly by passing a free assessment test.

FOR MORE INFORMATION, write to info@unsicpiemonte.it, or visit www.unsicpiemonte.it