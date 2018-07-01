COPPA DEL MONDO FIFA 2018: CHI VINCERÀ I MONDIALI? PUÒ LA SCIENZA PREVEDERE L'IMPREVEDIBILE?

Invece di basarsi su calcoli probabilistici, troppo soggettivi, stanno valutando la qualità delle squadre e dei giocatori durante il torneo usando i big data. A partire dal turno del 16 alle finali, il loro algoritmo, PlayeRank simula i giochi futuri. Avranno Ragione? Continuate a seguirci: condivideranno le loro previsioni in una serie di aggiornamenti video. Questo esperimento farà parte di un documentario prodotto da Annamaria Talas.
Luca Pappalardo and Paolo Cintia, Italian researchers at SoBigData, are using a new method for predicting the results of FIFA World Cup 2018. Instead of relying on probabilities that are subjective, they are evaluating the quality of the teams and the players during the tournament using their own data. Starting from the round of 16 to the finals, their algorithm, PlayeRank simulates forthcoming games. Will they get it right? They’ll share their predictions in a series of video updates. This experiment will be part of a documentary produced by Annamaria Talas.
References:
PlayeRank: multi-dimensional and role-aware rating of soccer player performance, L. Pappalardo, P. Cintia, P. Ferragina, E. Massucco, D. Pedreschi, F. Giannotti, https://bit.ly/2Mr6HaS, arxiv.org/abs/1802.04987, 2018.
Quantifying the relation between performance and success in soccer, L. Pappalardo, P. Cintia, Advances in Complex Systems, doi:10.1142/S021952591750014X, https://bit.ly/2rl1nOV, arxiv.org/abs/1705.00885, 2017.
