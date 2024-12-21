No, questa non è la prima auto elettrica di Nikola Tesla

Sui social network circola da mesi questa immagine accompagnata dal seguente testo: Nikola Tesla registrò più di 700 brevetti in 35 paesi del mondo, e molte di quelle invenzioni portarono progresso e prosperità all'umanità. Tuttavia, Tesla, quando morì a New York, era senza un soldo, e se avesse voluto soldi sarebbe stato uno dei più ricchi del mondo. “La scienza è potente.” Nikola Tesla, la prima auto elettrica del 1918, che rigenera l'elettricità dalla Terra. Questa è l'auto elettrica Pierce-Arrow del 1921 di Nikola Tesla, alimentata da pura elettricità eterica. È un'auto che si ricarica da sola; non funziona con batterie, olio o gas. Le auto elettriche sono in circolazione da molto Nel 1931, Nikola Tesla presentò e testò una nuova automobile. Tesla l'aveva sviluppata con i suoi fondi personali. Il motore era stato rimosso, lasciando ininterrotti frizione, cambio e trasmissione alle ruote posteriori. Il ricevitore di potenza (convertitore di energia gravitazionale) era stato costruito da Tesla stesso. Era installato davanti al pannello di controllo. Un'antenna pesante, lunga circa 1,8 metri, sporgeva dal convertitore. Questa antenna apparentemente aveva la stessa funzione del convertitore di Moray (energia radiante!). "Ora abbiamo energia", disse Tesla? disse che c'era abbastanza energia nel convertitore per illuminare un'intera casa, più far funzionare il motore dell'auto. L'auto fu testata per una settimana, raggiungendo una velocità massima di 144 km orari senza sforzo. Qualcuno commentò che non uscivano gas dal tubo di scappamento. Nikola Tesla rispose: "Non abbiamo motore". OVVIAMENTE IL TESTO CHE AVETE APPENA LETTO E L'IMMAGINE CHE SEGUE SONO UN FAKE (una bufala)





L’immagine in questione, che circola da mesi accompagnata da racconti fantasiosi su Nikola Tesla, è chiaramente generata da un'intelligenza artificiale e non ha alcun valore storico. Non esistono prove fotografiche reali o documenti che colleghino Tesla a un'auto come quella raffigurata, né tanto meno a un progetto di "auto elettrica autoalimentata" alimentata da energia eterica o gravitazionale. Analisi critica: Immagine falsa:

La foto presenta dettagli anacronistici e innaturali che la identificano inequivocabilmente come un prodotto di intelligenza artificiale. L’uomo ritratto e il design del veicolo non corrispondono a nulla di documentato negli anni in cui visse Tesla. Il mito della "Pierce-Arrow del 1931":

Questa storia è una leggenda metropolitana priva di basi storiche. Nessun documento ufficiale, brevetto o testimonianza diretta supporta l’esistenza di un’auto sviluppata da Tesla con tecnologie di questo tipo. È una narrazione nata e alimentata da siti pseudoscientifici e teorie cospirazioniste. Invenzioni attribuite erroneamente a Tesla:

Nikola Tesla è stato uno dei più grandi innovatori della storia, ma molte delle invenzioni che gli vengono attribuite, come l’energia libera o l’auto autoalimentata, sono pura fantasia. Tesla stesso, nonostante il suo genio, non ha mai affermato di aver costruito una macchina del genere. Assenza di basi scientifiche:

Concetti come l’energia “eterica” o “gravitazionale” non trovano alcun fondamento nella fisica moderna. La scienza non supporta l’esistenza di una tecnologia in grado di autoalimentare un’auto senza una fonte esterna di energia chiaramente definita.



