No, questa non è la prima auto elettrica di Nikola Tesla
Il testo in lingua inglese
Nikola Tesla registered more than 700 patents in 35 countries of the world, and many of those inventions brought progress and prosperity to mankind. However, Tesla, when he died in New York, was penniless, and if he wanted money he would be one of the richest in the world. “Scientia potestas est.” Nikola Tesla 1st Electric Car in 1918 That Regenerate Electricity from the Earth. This is Nikola Tesla's 1921 Pierce-Arrow electric car, powered by pure etheric electricity. It is a self-charging car; it does not run on batteries, oil, or gas. Electric cars have been around much In 1931, Nikola Tesla presented and tested a new automobile. Tesla had developed it with his own personal funds. The motor had been removed, leaving the clutch, gearbox and transmission to the rear wheels uninterrupted. The power receiver (gravity energy converter) had been built by Tesla himself. It was installed in front of the control panel. A heavy antenna, approximately 1.8 meters long, protruded from the converter. This antenna apparently had the function as that of the moray converter (radiant energy!). "Now we have power," said Tesla? he said there was enough power in the converter to light an entire house, plus run the car's motor. The car was tested for a week, reaching a top speed of 144 km per hour effortlessly. Someone commented that no gases were coming out of the tailpipe. Nikola Tesla replied, "We have no motor."
Questa immagine e il racconto che la accompagna rappresentano un classico esempio di mistificazione che sfrutta il fascino e il mistero intorno alla figura di Nikola Tesla per diffondere disinformazione. Sebbene Tesla fosse un visionario, non esistono prove che abbia mai lavorato su un progetto del genere. È importante mantenere un approccio scettico e basarsi sempre su fonti verificate, evitando di alimentare miti privi di riscontro storico o scientifico.
