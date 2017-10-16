EU-FUNDED PHYSICISTS INVOLVED IN AN "UNPRECEDENTED DISCOVERY"

Scientific teams behind the discovery of gravitational waves, which recently earned three of their leading researchers the 2017 Nobel Prize in Physics, today presented more ground-breaking results of their work. For the first time ever, they observed a spectacular collision of two neutron stars, using two different kinds of methodologies, that of gravitational waves and of traditional astronomical observatories.
The discovery will further deepen our understanding of the universe. It was made thanks to the collaboration of the observatory in the US, the Virgo detector in Italy, and other facilities including the European Southern Observatory (ESO). The EU has supported ESO with over €14 million in the past ten years. The EU-funded GraWIToN project contributed to the breakthrough. It is funded with €3.7 million under Marie Skłodowska-Curie Actions.
