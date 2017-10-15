EU PRIZE FOR WOMEN INNOVATORS: FIRST PRIZE € 100 000

The European Commission launches the fifth edition of the EU Prize for Women Innovators which will be awarded to women entrepreneurs who successfully brought their outstanding innovations to market. The first prize is €100 000, second and third prizes of €50 000 and €30 000 respectively and a special prize of €20 000 will be dedicated to the Rising Innovator Award.
Apply by 15 November 2017 and follow us on #WIPrizeEU.
Apply by 15 November 2017 and follow us on #WIPrizeEU.
Carlos Moedas, Commissioner for Research, Science and Innovation, said: "The EU Prize for Women Innovators gives public recognition to outstanding women entrepreneurs and inspires other women to follow in their footsteps. We have seen some exceptional achievements since the start of the competition. For example, the 2017 winners created an innovation lab bringing together scientists and artists, or invented the first ever digital tablet for blind users. I look forward to seeing many more fresh ideas and talent in the new edition of the contest."
The contest is open to women across the EU (or country associated to Horizon 2020) who have founded or co-founded their existing and active company before 1st January 2016. The contestant or company must have benefitted from public or private research and innovation funding. See further information on the eligibility and award criteria for the competition.
After the application deadline of 15 November 2017, a high-level jury will evaluate and select the four winners, to be announced on International Women's Day on 8 March 2018.
Prizes
Four cash prizes will be awarded to the most innovative women entrepreneurs:
First Prize: €100 000
Second Prize: €50 000
Third Prize: €30 000
Rising Innovator: €20 000
Nessun commento:
Posta un commento